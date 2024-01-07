Sunday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (12-2) and the Auburn Tigers (11-3) squaring off at Reed Arena (on January 7) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for Texas A&M.

In their last game on Thursday, the Aggies suffered a 54-50 loss to Georgia.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 66, Auburn 58

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 25, the Aggies took down the California Golden Bears, a top 50 team (No. 36) in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-51.

Texas A&M has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Aggies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Texas A&M has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (seven).

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 36) on November 25

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 51) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 83) on November 12

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 120) on December 6

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on November 30

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%

10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.7 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

12.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Aicha Coulibaly: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Endyia Rogers: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Sahara Jones: 5.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies average 74.9 points per game (68th in college basketball) while giving up 49.2 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +359 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 25.7 points per game.

