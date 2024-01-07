Find out how each Southland team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. McNeese

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 25-2

12-2 | 25-2 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: W 73-67 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northwestern State

@ Northwestern State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 16-12

6-8 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: W 98-94 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Opponent: SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Texas A&M-CC

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 15-12

8-6 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th

189th Last Game: W 75-65 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Opponent: Houston Christian

Houston Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Lamar

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-7 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: W 90-70 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Opponent: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-8 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: W 73-68 vs New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nicholls State

@ Nicholls State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-8 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 73-67 vs McNeese

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Orleans

@ New Orleans Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-9 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

329th Last Game: L 75-65 vs Texas A&M-CC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. New Orleans

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-21

5-9 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: L 73-68 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Houston Christian

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-10 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 332nd

332nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 98-94 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M-CC

@ Texas A&M-CC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Northwestern State

Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 0-29

2-12 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 360th

360th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 90-70 vs Lamar

Next Game