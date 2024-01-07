How to Watch the SMU vs. Rice Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SMU Mustangs (7-6) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Rice Owls (7-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Moody Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU vs. Rice Scoring Comparison
- The Owls score an average of 69.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 64.6 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
- Rice is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.6 points.
- SMU's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 69.9 points.
- The 70.8 points per game the Mustangs record are 8.8 more points than the Owls allow (62).
- SMU is 6-4 when scoring more than 62 points.
- Rice has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Mustangs shoot 45% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Owls concede defensively.
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 17.1 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Tamia Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.6 FG%
- Reagan Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)
- Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Air Force
|W 75-44
|Moody Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 70-61
|Yuengling Center
|1/4/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|W 57-52
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|Rice
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|1/14/2024
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.