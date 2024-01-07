SMU vs. Memphis: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 7
The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 as 5.5-point favorites. The Mustangs have won four games in a row. The point total is 147.5 for the matchup.
SMU vs. Memphis Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Memphis
|-5.5
|147.5
Mustangs Betting Records & Stats
- SMU and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 combined points just twice this season.
- SMU has had an average of 137.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 10.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, SMU has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread.
- Memphis (5-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 19.8% less often than SMU (8-5-0) this year.
SMU vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Memphis
|9
|75%
|79.2
|154.8
|72.7
|134.3
|147.9
|SMU
|2
|15.4%
|75.6
|154.8
|61.6
|134.3
|142.2
Additional SMU Insights & Trends
- The Tigers' record against the spread in AAC games last year was 7-7-0.
- The Mustangs average just 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers give up (72.7).
- SMU has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.
SMU vs. Memphis Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Memphis
|5-7-0
|0-5
|8-4-0
|SMU
|8-5-0
|0-2
|3-10-0
SMU vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Memphis
|SMU
|13-2
|Home Record
|7-9
|7-5
|Away Record
|1-10
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-9-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-9-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|82
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.1
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
