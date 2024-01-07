SMU vs. Memphis January 7 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (10-2, 0-0 AAC) play the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN.
SMU vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
SMU Players to Watch
- Zhuric Phelps: 14.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 8.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyreek Smith: 7.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 21.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 8.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
SMU vs. Memphis Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|SMU AVG
|SMU Rank
|85th
|79.2
|Points Scored
|76.4
|143rd
|229th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|16th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|40.4
|48th
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|56th
|137th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|148th
|248th
|12.5
|Assists
|16.2
|55th
|228th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.2
|219th
