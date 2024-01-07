The Memphis Tigers (10-2, 0-0 AAC) play the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SMU vs. Memphis Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SMU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Players to Watch

Zhuric Phelps: 14.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Chuck Harris: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuell Williamson: 8.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyreek Smith: 7.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 21.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

21.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Mills: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 8.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank 85th 79.2 Points Scored 76.4 143rd 229th 72.8 Points Allowed 62.2 16th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 40.4 48th 209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.9 56th 137th 8 3pt Made 7.8 148th 248th 12.5 Assists 16.2 55th 228th 12.3 Turnovers 12.2 219th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.