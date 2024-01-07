SMU vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the SMU Mustangs (7-6) and the Rice Owls (7-5) facing off at Moody Coliseum in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 victory for SMU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Mustangs enter this matchup after a 57-52 victory over Florida Atlantic on Thursday.
SMU vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
SMU vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 68, Rice 66
SMU Schedule Analysis
- The Mustangs took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters in a 69-53 win on December 14. It was their signature win of the season.
- SMU has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, SMU is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
SMU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 142) on December 14
- 75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 219) on December 21
- 78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 244) on November 6
- 57-52 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 246) on January 4
- 69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 283) on November 14
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 17.1 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Tamia Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.6 FG%
- Reagan Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)
- Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game with a +80 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (112th in college basketball) and give up 64.6 per outing (192nd in college basketball).
