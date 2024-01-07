Serie A Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, January 7
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
There are five matches on the Serie A card Sunday, and anytime goal scorer odds for players from around the league are available here.
Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today
Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus (+120)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 6
Olivier Giroud, AC Milan (+135)
- Opponent: Empoli FC
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 8
Victor Osimhen, SSC Napoli (+170)
- Opponent: Torino FC
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 7
Arkadiusz Milik, Juventus (+170)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 2
Romelu Lukaku, AS Roma (+180)
- Opponent: Atalanta
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 8
Federico Chiesa, Juventus (+180)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 5
Rafael Leao, AC Milan (+180)
- Opponent: Empoli FC
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 3
Luka Jovic, AC Milan (+180)
- Opponent: Empoli FC
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 3
Kenan Yildiz, Juventus (+180)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 1
Christian Pulisic, AC Milan (+185)
- Opponent: Empoli FC
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 6
Ciro Immobile, Lazio (+185)
- Opponent: Udinese
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 4
Chaka Traore, AC Milan (+185)
- Opponent: Empoli FC
- Games Played: 5
- Goals: 0
Francesco Camarda, AC Milan (+200)
- Opponent: Empoli FC
- Games Played: 2
- Goals: 0
Moise Kean, Juventus (+210)
- Opponent: Salernitana
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 0
Duvan Zapata, Torino FC (+250)
- Opponent: SSC Napoli
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 4
Today's Serie A Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|AC Milan @ Empoli FC
|6:30 AM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|SSC Napoli @ Torino FC
|9:00 AM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|Lazio @ Udinese
|9:00 AM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|Juventus @ Salernitana
|12:00 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|Atalanta @ AS Roma
|2:45 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
