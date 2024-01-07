There are five matches on the Serie A card Sunday, and anytime goal scorer odds for players from around the league are available here.

Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today

Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus (+120)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 6

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan (+135)

Opponent: Empoli FC

Empoli FC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 8

Victor Osimhen, SSC Napoli (+170)

Opponent: Torino FC

Torino FC Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 7

Arkadiusz Milik, Juventus (+170)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 2

Romelu Lukaku, AS Roma (+180)

Opponent: Atalanta

Atalanta Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 8

Federico Chiesa, Juventus (+180)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 5

Rafael Leao, AC Milan (+180)

Opponent: Empoli FC

Empoli FC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 3

Luka Jovic, AC Milan (+180)

Opponent: Empoli FC

Empoli FC Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 3

Kenan Yildiz, Juventus (+180)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 1

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan (+185)

Opponent: Empoli FC

Empoli FC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 6

Ciro Immobile, Lazio (+185)

Opponent: Udinese

Udinese Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 4

Chaka Traore, AC Milan (+185)

Opponent: Empoli FC

Empoli FC Games Played: 5

5 Goals: 0

Francesco Camarda, AC Milan (+200)

Opponent: Empoli FC

Empoli FC Games Played: 2

2 Goals: 0

Moise Kean, Juventus (+210)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 0

Duvan Zapata, Torino FC (+250)

Opponent: SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 4

Today's Serie A Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel AC Milan @ Empoli FC 6:30 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+! SSC Napoli @ Torino FC 9:00 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Lazio @ Udinese 9:00 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Juventus @ Salernitana 12:00 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Atalanta @ AS Roma 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!

