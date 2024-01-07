Will Rico Dowdle Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rico Dowdle was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Take a look at Dowdle's stats on this page.
Rep Rico Dowdle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Dowdle has rushed for 315 yards on 80 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and has 14 catches (18 targets) for 90 yards.
Keep an eye on Dowdle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Rico Dowdle Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Cowboys have no other RB on the injury report.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Baker Mayfield
- Click Here for Trey Palmer
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Robert Woods
- Click Here for D.J. Chark
Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dowdle 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|80
|315
|2
|3.9
|18
|14
|90
|2
Dowdle Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|6
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|7
|26
|0
|1
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|4
|21
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 4
|Patriots
|3
|9
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|5
|18
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|12
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|8
|23
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|3
|11
|0
|1
|15
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|5
|15
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|12
|46
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|3
|4
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.