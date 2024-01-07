How to Watch the Rice vs. SMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SMU Mustangs (7-6) welcome in the Rice Owls (7-5) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice vs. SMU Scoring Comparison
- The Owls' 69.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 64.6 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.6 points, Rice is 7-2.
- SMU's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 69.9 points.
- The 70.8 points per game the Mustangs put up are 8.8 more points than the Owls give up (62.0).
- SMU is 6-4 when scoring more than 62.0 points.
- Rice is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Mustangs are making 45.0% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Owls allow to opponents (38.2%).
Rice Leaders
- Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86)
- Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 85-59
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Houston
|L 71-63
|Fertitta Center
|1/3/2024
|Wichita State
|W 76-64
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/7/2024
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Charlotte
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/14/2024
|South Florida
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
