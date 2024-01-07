The SMU Mustangs (7-6) welcome in the Rice Owls (7-5) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

The Owls' 69.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 64.6 the Mustangs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.6 points, Rice is 7-2.

SMU's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 69.9 points.

The 70.8 points per game the Mustangs put up are 8.8 more points than the Owls give up (62.0).

SMU is 6-4 when scoring more than 62.0 points.

Rice is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

The Mustangs are making 45.0% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Owls allow to opponents (38.2%).

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86)

13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86) Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Rice Schedule