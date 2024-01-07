Rice vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (7-6) and Rice Owls (7-5) squaring off at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Owls came out on top in their last matchup 76-64 against Wichita State on Wednesday.
Rice vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
Rice vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 68, Rice 66
Other AAC Predictions
- Wichita State vs UTSA
- UAB vs Charlotte
- South Florida vs Tulane
- East Carolina vs Memphis
- Florida Atlantic vs North Texas
Rice Schedule Analysis
- The Owls notched their best win of the season on November 19, when they took down the Saint Mary's Gaels, who rank No. 173 in our computer rankings, 73-62.
- Rice has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
Rice 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 173) on November 19
- 84-56 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 177) on December 2
- 69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 206) on November 9
- 76-64 at home over Wichita State (No. 218) on January 3
- 70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 318) on November 6
Rice Leaders
- Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86)
- Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls put up 69.9 points per game (120th in college basketball) while giving up 62 per contest (130th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game.
- The Owls average 75 points per game at home, and 62.8 away.
- In 2023-24 Rice is allowing 3.1 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (63.8).
