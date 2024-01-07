Sunday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (7-6) and Rice Owls (7-5) squaring off at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Owls came out on top in their last matchup 76-64 against Wichita State on Wednesday.

Rice vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Rice vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 68, Rice 66

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls notched their best win of the season on November 19, when they took down the Saint Mary's Gaels, who rank No. 173 in our computer rankings, 73-62.

Rice has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Rice 2023-24 Best Wins

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 173) on November 19

84-56 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 177) on December 2

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 206) on November 9

76-64 at home over Wichita State (No. 218) on January 3

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 318) on November 6

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86)

13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86) Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls put up 69.9 points per game (120th in college basketball) while giving up 62 per contest (130th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Owls average 75 points per game at home, and 62.8 away.

In 2023-24 Rice is allowing 3.1 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (63.8).

