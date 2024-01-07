How to Watch the North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the North Texas Eagles (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison
- The Owls put up an average of 59.2 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.1 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
- North Texas has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.2 points.
- The Eagles score 13.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Owls give up (61.6).
- North Texas has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.
- Florida Atlantic has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.
- The Eagles shoot 46.3% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Owls concede defensively.
- The Owls shoot 38.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles allow.
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
- Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Montana State
|L 71-58
|Worthington Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 74-64
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Temple
|W 74-63
|Liacouras Center
|1/7/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/14/2024
|Wichita State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/17/2024
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
