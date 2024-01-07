North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) face a fellow AAC team, the North Texas Eagles (10-2), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.
North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
North Texas Players to Watch
- Desiray Kernal: 17.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tommisha Lampkin: 13.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Desiree Wooten: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyani Robinson: 7.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jada Moore: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
