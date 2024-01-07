Sunday's game at UNT Coliseum has the North Texas Eagles (11-3) squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-54 win, as our model heavily favors North Texas.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Eagles earned a 74-63 win against Temple.

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 72, Florida Atlantic 54

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles defeated the Temple Owls, who are ranked No. 124 in our computer rankings, on January 2 by a score of 74-63, it was their signature win of the year so far.

North Texas has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Eagles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

North Texas has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 on the road over Temple (No. 124) on January 2

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 148) on November 16

73-66 at home over UAPB (No. 169) on December 6

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 170) on November 19

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 211) on December 17

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles average 75.1 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per outing (92nd in college basketball). They have a +210 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Eagles are averaging 86.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 68.4 points per contest.

North Texas is ceding 55 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (65.4).

