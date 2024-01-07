Michael Gallup has a favorable matchup when his Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Commanders concede 259.3 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Gallup has 418 receiving yards on 34 grabs (55 targets), with two TDs, averaging 27.9 yards per game.

Gallup vs. the Commanders

Gallup vs the Commanders (since 2021): 5 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to nine opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 28 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has allowed six players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is allowing 259.3 yards per contest this year, which ranks 31st in the league.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 35 this season (2.2 per game).

Cowboys Player Previews

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Gallup Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Gallup has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (five of 15).

Gallup has been targeted on 55 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (9.6% target share).

He has 418 receiving yards on 55 targets to rank 61st in NFL play with 7.6 yards per target.

In two of 15 games this season, Gallup has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 45 offensive touchdowns this season (4.4%).

Gallup (three red zone targets) has been targeted 3.2% of the time in the red zone (93 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

