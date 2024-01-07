A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, victors in four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 36.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
  • Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 143rd.
  • The 79.2 points per game the Tigers average are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs allow (61.6).
  • Memphis has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • SMU is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 183rd.
  • The Mustangs score just 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (72.7).
  • When SMU allows fewer than 79.2 points, it is 10-4.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Memphis has played better when playing at home this year, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 78.2 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this season, ceding 71.3 points per game, compared to 73.0 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Memphis is averaging 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.0) than in away games (6.6). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.0%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.
  • At home, the Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.1).
  • At home, SMU sunk 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.0). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum
1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum
1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Houston Christian W 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Murray State W 92-65 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 Charlotte W 66-54 Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/13/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/16/2024 Temple - Moody Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.