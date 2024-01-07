Dak Prescott vs. Sam Howell in Week 18: Cowboys vs. Commanders Preview, Stats
The January 7 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Washington Commanders (4-12) will feature a showdown between QBs Dak Prescott and Sam Howell. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Dak Prescott vs. Sam Howell Matchup
|Dak Prescott
|2023 Stats
|Sam Howell
|16
|Games Played
|16
|68.4%
|Completion %
|63.1%
|4,237 (264.8)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,793 (237.1)
|32
|Touchdowns
|20
|8
|Interceptions
|19
|242 (15.1)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|264 (16.5)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|5
Other Matchup Previews
Dak Prescott Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 280.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Commanders Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Commanders rank 32nd in the NFL with 30.0 points allowed per game, and they rank 32nd in total yards allowed with 385.8 given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 4,148 (259.3 per game). It also ranks 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.4).
- Against the run, the Commanders' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 2,024 rushing yards allowed (126.5 per game).
- On defense, Washington ranks 23rd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40.7%. It is 18th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 54.7%.
Sam Howell Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 215.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Cowboys Defensive Stats
