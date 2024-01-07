The January 7 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Washington Commanders (4-12) will feature a showdown between QBs Dak Prescott and Sam Howell. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Prescott this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dak Prescott vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Sam Howell 16 Games Played 16 68.4% Completion % 63.1% 4,237 (264.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,793 (237.1) 32 Touchdowns 20 8 Interceptions 19 242 (15.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 264 (16.5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 280.5 yards

: Over/Under 280.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Commanders Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Commanders rank 32nd in the NFL with 30.0 points allowed per game, and they rank 32nd in total yards allowed with 385.8 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 4,148 (259.3 per game). It also ranks 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.4).

Against the run, the Commanders' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 2,024 rushing yards allowed (126.5 per game).

On defense, Washington ranks 23rd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40.7%. It is 18th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 54.7%.

Who comes out on top when the Cowboys and the Commanders square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 215.5 yards

: Over/Under 215.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Cowboys Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Commanders rank 32nd in the league with 30.0 points allowed per game, and they rank 32nd in total yards allowed with 385.8 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, ceding the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 4,148 (259.3 per game). It also ranks 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.4).

Against the run, the Commanders are struggling this season, with 2,024 rushing yards allowed (25th in NFL). They rank 16th with 14 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Washington ranks 23rd in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 40.7%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 18th at 54.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.