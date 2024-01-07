Dak Prescott has a good matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the Washington Commanders in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Commanders allow 259.3 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Prescott has thrown for 4,237 yards (264.8 yards per game) this season, as Prescott has completed 68.4% of his passes (379-for-554), with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In addition, Prescott has scampered for 242 yards on the ground (15.1 per game) on 55 carries. Prescott also has two rushing touchdowns.

Prescott vs. the Commanders

Prescott vs the Commanders (since 2021): 4 GP / 250 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 250 PASS YPG / PASS TD Washington has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of six opposing players this year.

The Commanders have given up 15 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has allowed 12 players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Commanders have allowed five opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 259.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Commanders' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL with 35 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Cowboys Player Previews

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 274.5 (-115)

274.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-208)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has finished above his passing yards prop total in 10 of 16 opportunities this season.

The Cowboys, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.7% of the time while running 43.3%.

Prescott's 7.6 yards per attempt rank fifth in the league.

In 14 of 16 games this season, Prescott completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs 10 times.

He has 75.6% of his team's 45 offensive touchdowns this season (34).

Prescott has passed 92 times out of his 554 total attempts while in the red zone (48.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in eight games (50.0%) out of 16 opportunities.

Prescott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 13 red zone carries for 13.4% of the team share (his team runs on 51.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 26-for-38 / 345 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 20-for-32 / 253 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 21-for-34 / 134 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 24-for-39 / 271 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 29-for-41 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

