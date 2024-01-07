The Washington Commanders (4-12) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField and will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak.

As the Cowboys ready for this matchup against the Commanders, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 13 46.5 -900 +600

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 46.0, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys have compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites 12 times this season. They've gone 11-1.

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have combined with their opponent to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

Washington has had an average of 42.7 points scored in their games so far this season, 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have covered the spread in a matchup six times this year (6-9-1).

The Commanders have won three, or 25%, of the 12 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 29.4 3 19.1 5 46.0 6 16 Commanders 19.9 23 30 32 42.7 10 16

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Dallas is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

Dallas' past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Cowboys have averaged 38 points per game this season in divisional contests, which is 8.6 more points per game than their overall season average (29.4). Meanwhile, their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (13.6) compared to their overall season average (19.1).

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 166 points this season (10.3 points per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 161 points (10.1 per game).

Commanders

In its last three contests, Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In the Commanders' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Commanders are scoring fewer points in divisional games (19.6 per game) than overall (19.9), and allowing more points in the division (32.4) than overall (30).

The Cowboys have totaled 166 more points than their opponents this season (10.3 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 161 points (10.1 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.0 45.6 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.5 25.8 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-2-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-0 5-3-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-1 8-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 43.6 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.9 23.9 ATS Record 6-9-1 0-6-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-3-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 0-4 3-5

