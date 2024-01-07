The Washington Commanders (4-12) have a projected tough path to break their seven-game losing streak as they are huge 13-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.

The Cowboys' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Commanders. The Commanders' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Cowboys.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Other Week 18 Odds

Dallas vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights

Dallas is 9-7-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 13-point favorite or greater this year.

Eight of Dallas' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Against the spread, Washington is 6-9-1 this season.

The Commanders are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 13-point underdogs this year.

This season, nine of Washington's 16 games have hit the over.

Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandin Cooks - - - - 37.5 (-115) - Jake Ferguson - - - - 37.5 (-111) - CeeDee Lamb - - - - 93.5 (-115) - Tony Pollard - - 61.5 (-115) - 17.5 (-115) - Dak Prescott 274.5 (-115) - 11.5 (-118) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.