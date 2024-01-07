The Washington Commanders (4-12) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField and will look to break a seven-game losing streak.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

This year, the Cowboys rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Commanders give up (30).

The Cowboys average just 18.5 fewer yards per game (367.3), than the Commanders give up per matchup (385.8).

This season, Dallas rushes for 14.7 fewer yards per game (111.8) than Washington allows per outing (126.5).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Commanders have forced (17).

Cowboys Away Performance

The Cowboys score fewer points in away games (21.5 per game) than they do overall (29.4), and allow more (22.3 per game) than overall (19.1).

On the road, the Cowboys pick up fewer yards (308.9 per game) than overall (367.3). They also give up more (308.6 per game) than overall (307.2).

The Cowboys pick up 103.3 rushing yards per game in away games (8.5 fewer than overall), and allow 141.1 in away games (24.8 more than overall).

On the road, the Cowboys successfully convert fewer third downs (42.2%) than overall (47.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in away games (43.1%) than overall (38.3%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at Buffalo L 31-10 FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami L 22-20 FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit W 20-19 ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 at Washington - FOX

