The Washington Commanders (4-12) take a seven-game losing streak into their contest with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 13 points. The over/under is 47 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Cowboys matching up with the Commanders, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Cowboys vs Commanders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cowboys have led after the first quarter in nine games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Commanders have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys have won the second quarter in nine games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Commanders have won the second quarter in six games, and they've lost the second quarter in 10 games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Cowboys have won the third quarter six times, lost eight times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 12 times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering five points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Commanders have won the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have been winning after the first half in nine games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

The Commanders have had the lead four times, have been behind 11 times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season, lost the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games, and they've been outscored in the second half in seven games.

Rep the Cowboys or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.