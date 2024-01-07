CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 18 at FedExField, where they'll face Jartavius Martin and the Washington Commanders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cowboys pass catchers' matchup against the Commanders' secondary, check out this article.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 245.7 15.4 1 16 15.42

CeeDee Lamb vs. Jartavius Martin Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb leads his squad with 1,651 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 122 catches (out of 168 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Dallas has the fifth-most in the NFL, with 4,088 (255.5 per game).

The Cowboys are third-best in the NFL in points scored per game, at 29.4.

Dallas has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 35.9 times game, which is 10th in the league.

In the red zone, the Cowboys are passing the ball more frequently than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 93 total red-zone pass attempts (48.9% red-zone pass rate).

Jartavius Martin & the Commanders' Defense

Jartavius Martin leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 36 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is having trouble this season, with 4,148 passing yards allowed (31st in NFL). It ranks 32nd with 35 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Commanders' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 32nd in the NFL with 30 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 32nd with 6,172 total yards allowed (385.8 per game).

Washington has given up more than 100 receiving yards to nine players this season.

The Commanders have allowed 28 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Jartavius Martin Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Jartavius Martin Rec. Targets 168 26 Def. Targets Receptions 122 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1651 36 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 103.2 2.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 638 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 26 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 1 Interceptions

