CeeDee Lamb has a good matchup when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Commanders give up 259.3 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Lamb's 122 catches are good enough for a team-best 1,651 yards (103.2 per game) and 10 TDs so far this year. He has been targeted on 168 occasions.

Lamb vs. the Commanders

Lamb vs the Commanders (since 2021): 5 GP / 65.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 65.8 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to nine opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have surrendered a TD pass to 28 opposing players this year.

Washington has allowed six players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Commanders yield 259.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 35 this season (2.2 per game).

Cowboys Player Previews

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 92.5 (-115)

Lamb Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Lamb has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 56.2% of his games (nine of 16).

Lamb has received 29.3% of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (168 targets).

He is averaging 9.8 yards per target (15th in league play), averaging 1,651 yards on 168 passes thrown his way.

In nine of 16 games this season, Lamb has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 26.7% of his team's 45 offensive touchdowns this season (12).

Lamb has been targeted 26 times in the red zone (28.0% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts).

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 17 TAR / 13 REC / 227 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 10 TAR / 6 REC / 118 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 10 TAR / 7 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 17 TAR / 12 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

