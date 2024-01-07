Brandin Cooks will be running routes against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Cooks has put up a 618-yard year thus} far (41.2 yards per game) with seven TDs, hauling in 48 passes out of 73 targets.

Cooks vs. the Commanders

Cooks vs the Commanders (since 2021): 2 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed nine opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

28 players have caught a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed six players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Cooks will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders give up 259.3 passing yards per game.

The Commanders' defense is 32nd in the league by conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (35 total passing TDs).

Cowboys Player Previews

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Cooks Receiving Insights

In seven of 15 games this season, Cooks has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Cooks has been targeted on 73 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (12.7% target share).

He has been targeted 73 times, averaging 8.5 yards per target (41st in NFL).

Cooks has a touchdown catch in seven of 15 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 15.6% of his team's 45 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

With nine red zone targets, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 8 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

