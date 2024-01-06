Saturday's contest that pits the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) against the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

The Mountaineers won their last game 68-53 against Cincinnati on Wednesday. The Longhorns took care of business in their last matchup 74-47 against Texas Tech on Wednesday. Kyah Watson's team-high 14 points led the Mountaineers in the win. In the Longhorns' win, Madison Booker led the team with 18 points (adding six rebounds and six assists).

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Top 25 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

On December 4 against the Penn State Lady Lions, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings, the Mountaineers claimed their signature win of the season, an 83-65 victory at home.

The Mountaineers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

The Mountaineers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (five).

West Virginia has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 37) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 50) on December 30

68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 89) on January 3

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 108) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 156) on November 25

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 12). The Longhorns took home the 80-68 win at home on December 3.

The Longhorns have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 51) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 66) on January 3

76-44 over South Florida (No. 111) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 112) on December 27

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have a +365 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.1 points per game. They're putting up 81.8 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and are giving up 53.7 per outing to rank 23rd in college basketball.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +523 scoring differential, topping opponents by 34.9 points per game. They're putting up 90.8 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and are giving up 55.9 per outing to rank 42nd in college basketball.

The Longhorns are posting 91.7 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 90.8.

