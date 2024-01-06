The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 41.6% the Red Storm allow to opponents.

In games Villanova shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank 23rd.

The 73.1 points per game the Wildcats record are only 3.2 more points than the Red Storm allow (69.9).

When Villanova puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 6-2.

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

St. John's is 9-2 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank fourth.

The Red Storm's 79.7 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 63.6 the Wildcats allow.

St. John's has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Villanova scores 71.0 points per game in home games, compared to 73.8 points per game on the road.

The Wildcats are ceding 59.8 points per game this season at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.5).

At home, Villanova is draining 0.7 more treys per game (10.5) than away from home (9.8). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.6 on the road.

At home, the Red Storm conceded 70.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 82.8.

St. John's sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.4%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier W 66-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/15/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

St. John's Upcoming Schedule