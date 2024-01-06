Saturday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) and St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) matching up at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Villanova vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 74, St. John's 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-4.6)

Villanova (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Villanova has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while St. John's is 8-6-0. The Wildcats are 4-8-0 and the Red Storm are 8-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the last 10 games, Villanova is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while St. John's has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 73.1 points per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per outing (26th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The 38.5 rebounds per game Villanova averages rank 95th in college basketball, and are 4.4 more than the 34.1 its opponents collect per outing.

Villanova hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) at a 33.4% rate (196th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 per game its opponents make at a 33.3% rate.

The Wildcats rank 129th in college basketball by averaging 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 67th in college basketball, allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions.

Villanova wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 9.9 (42nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game, with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.7 points per game (71st in college basketball) and give up 69.9 per outing (147th in college basketball).

The 41.4 rebounds per game St. John's accumulates rank 24th in the nation, 7.4 more than the 34.0 its opponents grab.

St. John's knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 34.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.7%.

St. John's has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (186th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (128th in college basketball).

