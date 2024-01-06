AAC opponents square off when the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) host the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Owls are 9.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's over/under is 153.5.

UTSA vs. Rice Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -9.5 153.5

Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats

UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 153.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

The average over/under for UTSA's outings this season is 157.6, 4.1 more points than this game's total.

UTSA has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

UTSA has been named as the underdog five times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Roadrunners have been at least a +340 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UTSA has a 22.7% chance of walking away with the win.

UTSA vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 3 23.1% 72.8 151.3 74.5 153.6 154.9 UTSA 8 61.5% 78.5 151.3 79.1 153.6 151.3

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Owls covered the spread four times in 12 AAC games last season.

The Roadrunners score just four more points per game (78.5) than the Owls give up (74.5).

UTSA has put together a 4-5 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.

UTSA vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 5-8-0 3-1 5-8-0 UTSA 5-8-0 1-1 8-5-0

UTSA vs. Rice Home/Away Splits

Rice UTSA 5-2 Home Record 5-3 1-3 Away Record 1-5 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 59.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.3 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 0-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

