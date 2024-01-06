Saturday's AAC schedule will see the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) hit the court against the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Rice vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas

Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Rice Betting Trends

UTSA is 6-8-0 ATS this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9-point underdogs.

Rice has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

In the Owls' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

