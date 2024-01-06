Saturday's game that pits the UTEP Miners (5-8) against the New Mexico State Aggies (6-7) at Don Haskins Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of UTEP. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Miners are coming off of an 89-62 victory against Southern Utah in their last game on Saturday.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 66, New Mexico State 65

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners defeated the UMKC Kangaroos in a 62-60 win on November 11. It was their best win of the season.

UTEP has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

The Miners have five losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 250) on November 11

89-62 at home over Southern Utah (No. 257) on December 30

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 285) on November 26

UTEP Leaders

Erin Wilson: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 46.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 46.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Jane Asinde: 15.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

9.1 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Mahri Petree: 7.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

7.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Delma Zita: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners average 68.8 points per game (137th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per contest (317th in college basketball). They have a -45 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

