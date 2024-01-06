Can we count on UTEP to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UTEP ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 0-1 NR NR 269

UTEP's best wins

UTEP picked up its best win of the season on December 21, when it took down the Wyoming Cowboys, who rank No. 154 in the RPI rankings, 78-67. With 16 points, Tae Hardy was the top scorer versus Wyoming. Second on the team was Zid Powell, with 13 points.

Next best wins

67-65 at home over Norfolk State (No. 202/RPI) on December 20

71-63 at home over Austin Peay (No. 213/RPI) on November 17

75-72 over Cal (No. 223/RPI) on November 21

89-76 at home over UCSB (No. 243/RPI) on November 13

74-69 at home over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on January 7

UTEP's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

The Miners have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, UTEP has been handed the 188th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Miners have 10 games remaining against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

UTEP has 15 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

UTEP's next game

Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. UTEP Miners

Florida International Panthers vs. UTEP Miners Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

