The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. UT Arlington matchup in this article.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-7.5) 148.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-7.5) 149.5 -350 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. SFA Betting Trends

UT Arlington has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Mavericks have been an underdog by 7 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

SFA is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, eight out of the 'Jacks' 13 games have gone over the point total.

