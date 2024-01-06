How to Watch UT Arlington vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have given up to their opponents (39.9%).
- UT Arlington is 4-5 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 46th.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 72.5 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 68.8 the 'Jacks allow.
- UT Arlington is 6-3 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison
- At home UT Arlington is putting up 79.7 points per game, 13.8 more than it is averaging away (65.9).
- In 2023-24 the Mavericks are giving up 17.4 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (81.6).
- UT Arlington knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (7.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (31.1%).
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 78-52
|UNT Coliseum
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas
|L 79-62
|Moody Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Tarleton State
|L 78-76
|Wisdom Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Utah Valley
|-
|College Park Center
|1/13/2024
|Seattle U
|-
|College Park Center
