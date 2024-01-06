Saturday's game features the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) squaring off at William R. Johnson Coliseum (on January 6) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for SFA.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

3:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum

UT Arlington vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 76, UT Arlington 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-7.8)

SFA (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

SFA has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Arlington is 9-3-0. The 'Jacks have a 7-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mavericks have a record of 8-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, SFA has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 72.5 points per game (248th in college basketball) and giving up 73.5 (238th in college basketball).

UT Arlington wins the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It records 38.5 rebounds per game, 95th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.6.

UT Arlington knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

UT Arlington has committed 14.8 turnovers per game (350th in college basketball), 3.2 more than the 11.6 it forces (217th in college basketball).

