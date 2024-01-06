2024 NCAA Bracketology: UT Arlington Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are UT Arlington's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How UT Arlington ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|2-2
|NR
|NR
|177
UT Arlington's best wins
Against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on November 25, UT Arlington picked up its best win of the season, which was an 87-76 victory. Taliyah Clark led the offense against N.C. A&T, amassing 25 points. Next on the team was Hannah Humphrey with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 81-62 at home over SFA (No. 192/RPI) on January 6
- 69-64 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 269/RPI) on December 19
- 61-60 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on December 30
- 73-49 at home over Tarleton State (No. 327/RPI) on January 4
- 76-65 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 330/RPI) on December 16
UT Arlington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, UT Arlington has five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- UT Arlington has drawn the 100th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Mavericks' 16 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.
- Glancing at Arlington's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
UT Arlington's next game
- Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines vs. UT Arlington Mavericks
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah
