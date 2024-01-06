What are UT Arlington's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How UT Arlington ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 2-2 NR NR 177

UT Arlington's best wins

Against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on November 25, UT Arlington picked up its best win of the season, which was an 87-76 victory. Taliyah Clark led the offense against N.C. A&T, amassing 25 points. Next on the team was Hannah Humphrey with 15 points.

Next best wins

81-62 at home over SFA (No. 192/RPI) on January 6

69-64 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 269/RPI) on December 19

61-60 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on December 30

73-49 at home over Tarleton State (No. 327/RPI) on January 4

76-65 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 330/RPI) on December 16

UT Arlington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, UT Arlington has five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

UT Arlington has drawn the 100th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Mavericks' 16 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.

Glancing at Arlington's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

UT Arlington's next game

Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Utah Valley Wolverines vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

