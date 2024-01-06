The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) welcome in the Texas Longhorns (14-1) after winning nine home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns put up 37.1 more points per game (90.8) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (53.7).

When it scores more than 53.7 points, Texas is 14-1.

West Virginia is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 90.8 points.

The 81.8 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 25.9 more points than the Longhorns give up (55.9).

When West Virginia totals more than 55.9 points, it is 12-0.

When Texas gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 14-0.

The Mountaineers shoot 48.0% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns allow defensively.

The Longhorns make 51.8% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

Texas Schedule