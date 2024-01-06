Two hot squads meet when the Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Longhorns are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Red Raiders, winners of six in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-6.5) 141.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-6.5) 140.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Texas has compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Longhorns' 13 games have hit the over.

Texas Tech has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Raiders games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Texas is 24th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), much higher than its computer rankings (45th).

Oddsmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds down from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 25th-biggest change.

Texas has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.