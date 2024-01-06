The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring a five-game winning streak into a home contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of six straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Longhorns have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.9% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
  • Texas is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 108th.
  • The Longhorns put up 79.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.5 the Red Raiders give up.
  • Texas has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Texas scored 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than it did in road games (69.4).
  • Defensively the Longhorns played better at home last season, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Texas made 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 71-55 Moody Center
12/29/2023 UNC Greensboro W 72-37 Moody Center
1/1/2024 UT Arlington W 79-62 Moody Center
1/6/2024 Texas Tech - Moody Center
1/9/2024 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/13/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.