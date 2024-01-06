How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring a five-game winning streak into a home contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of six straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas Stats Insights
- This season, the Longhorns have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.9% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
- Texas is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 108th.
- The Longhorns put up 79.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.5 the Red Raiders give up.
- Texas has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Texas scored 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than it did in road games (69.4).
- Defensively the Longhorns played better at home last season, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.
- When playing at home, Texas made 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 71-55
|Moody Center
|12/29/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-37
|Moody Center
|1/1/2024
|UT Arlington
|W 79-62
|Moody Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas Tech
|-
|Moody Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
