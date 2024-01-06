The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring a five-game winning streak into a home contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of six straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Longhorns have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.9% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.

Texas is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 108th.

The Longhorns put up 79.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.5 the Red Raiders give up.

Texas has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Texas scored 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than it did in road games (69.4).

Defensively the Longhorns played better at home last season, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.

When playing at home, Texas made 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule