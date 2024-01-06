Saturday's game features the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) matching up at Moody Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-71 victory for Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Texas vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, Texas Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-1.3)

Texas (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Texas has a 4-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas Tech, who is 6-6-0 ATS. The Longhorns have gone over the point total in five games, while Red Raiders games have gone over six times. Over the last 10 games, Texas is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Texas Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +193 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.2 points per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per contest (38th in college basketball).

The 38.2 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 111th in the country, and are 4.2 more than the 34 its opponents record per outing.

Texas knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Longhorns average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (62nd in college basketball), and allow 81.8 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

Texas has won the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball play) while forcing 13 (104th in college basketball).

