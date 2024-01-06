The Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) take a five-game win streak into a home contest versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of six straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-6.5) 141.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-6.5) 140.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Texas Betting Trends

Texas Tech has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas has put together a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Longhorns' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of winning the national championship, the Red Raiders currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.