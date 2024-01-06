The Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) take a five-game win streak into a home contest versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of six straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas Tech vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-6.5) 141.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Texas (-6.5) 140.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Texas Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Texas has put together a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Longhorns' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Red Raiders currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
  • The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

