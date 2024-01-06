Texas Tech vs. Texas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) take a five-game win streak into a home contest versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of six straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Texas Tech vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-6.5)
|141.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Texas (-6.5)
|140.5
|-275
|+220
Texas Tech vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Texas has put together a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Longhorns' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Red Raiders currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
- The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
