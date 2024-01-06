How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on a five-game winning run when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Red Raiders have taken six games in a row.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
- This season, Texas Tech has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 149th.
- The Red Raiders score an average of 78 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 64.3 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- Texas Tech is 10-2 when it scores more than 64.3 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 66 away.
- At home, the Red Raiders conceded 68.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.1.
- At home, Texas Tech knocked down 7.6 treys per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.6). Texas Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (33.5%).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 77-66
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/28/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 96-60
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/1/2024
|North Alabama
|W 85-57
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/9/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/13/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
