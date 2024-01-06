The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on a five-game winning run when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Red Raiders have taken six games in a row.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

This season, Texas Tech has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.2% from the field.

The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 149th.

The Red Raiders score an average of 78 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 64.3 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

Texas Tech is 10-2 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 66 away.

At home, the Red Raiders conceded 68.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.1.

At home, Texas Tech knocked down 7.6 treys per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.6). Texas Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (33.5%).

