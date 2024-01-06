Saturday's contest at Moody Center has the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-71 win for Texas, so it should be a tight matchup.

The game has no line set.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Texas Tech vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, Texas Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-1.3)

Texas (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Texas' record against the spread so far this season is 4-9-0, while Texas Tech's is 6-6-0. The Longhorns have a 5-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Red Raiders have a record of 6-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Texas is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Texas Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game, with a +176 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (108th in college basketball) and give up 64.5 per contest (43rd in college basketball).

Texas Tech records 38.0 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) while conceding 32.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Texas Tech knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (66th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (94th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make, at a 30.9% rate.

Texas Tech has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than the 12.1 it forces (180th in college basketball).

