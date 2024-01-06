The Georgia State Panthers (7-5) battle the Texas State Bobcats (10-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Sun Belt play.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 68.7 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 66 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Texas State is 7-1 when it scores more than 66 points.

Georgia State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.

The 72.8 points per game the Panthers average are 14.7 more points than the Bobcats give up (58.1).

When Georgia State puts up more than 58.1 points, it is 7-4.

When Texas State allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 9-4.

This season the Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bobcats give up.

The Bobcats shoot 41% from the field, just 2.5% higher than the Panthers concede.

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59)

14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59) Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG% Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Texas State Schedule