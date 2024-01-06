Saturday's game at Strahan Arena has the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) going head to head against the Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at 5:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-71 victory for Marshall, so it should be a tight matchup.

The game has no line set.

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Texas State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 72, Texas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-0.8)

Marshall (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Texas State has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Marshall is 6-7-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bobcats are 4-8-0 and the Thundering Herd are 4-9-0. Texas State is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games, while Marshall has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats average 69.1 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per outing (147th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential overall.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Texas State averages rank 229th in the nation. Its opponents pull down 34.7 per contest.

Texas State connects on 4.6 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

The Bobcats rank 223rd in college basketball by averaging 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 280th in college basketball, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

Texas State has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (186th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (174th in college basketball).

