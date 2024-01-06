Will Texas State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Texas State's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Texas State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-3 NR NR 200

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State's best wins

Against the Sam Houston Bearkats on December 15, Texas State notched its best win of the season, which was a 73-60 road victory. Dylan Dawson, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Sam Houston, amassed 23 points, while Jordan Mason was second on the team with 18.

Next best wins

73-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on November 25

75-65 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on November 11

72-62 at home over UTSA (No. 318/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-4

Texas State has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

The Bobcats have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country according to the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Texas State is playing the 105th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Bobcats' upcoming schedule, they have three games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.

Texas St's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.