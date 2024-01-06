The Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) welcome in the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern vs. Texas Southern matchup.

Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Texas Southern vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Southern (-4.5) 143.5 -210 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern (-4.5) 143.5 -205 +164 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Southern vs. Southern Betting Trends

Texas Southern has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread three times this season (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Southern has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Jaguars games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

