Saturday's contest between the Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) and the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: F. G. Clark Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Southern vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 77, Texas Southern 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern (-9.3)

Southern (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Southern is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Southern's 3-6-0 ATS record. The Jaguars are 4-6-0 and the Tigers are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 65.6 points per game (338th in college basketball) while allowing 78.4 per outing (329th in college basketball). They have a -140 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

Texas Southern ranks 202nd in college basketball at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 fewer than the 42 its opponents average.

Texas Southern knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc (311th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.6 per game at 35.8%.

Texas Southern and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 11.7 per game (176th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (201st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.