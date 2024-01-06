If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Texas and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Texas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 15-1 2-1 10 10 16

Texas' best wins

Against the No. 12 UConn Huskies on December 3, Texas captured its best win of the season, an 80-68 home victory. The leading scorer against UConn was Rori Harmon, who compiled 27 points with five rebounds and 13 assists.

Next best wins

70-49 on the road over West Virginia (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 6

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 61/RPI) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 68/RPI) on January 3

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 73/RPI) on December 27

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 79/RPI) on November 29

Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Texas has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Texas is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Texas faces the 32nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Longhorns' 15 remaining games this year, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

Texas has 15 games remaining this season, including five contests against Top 25 teams.

Texas' next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

