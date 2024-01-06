The LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) play a fellow SEC opponent, the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

The Aggies and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

LSU has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six Tigers games this season have hit the over.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Texas A&M is 19th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4500), much higher than its computer rankings (36th).

The Aggies were +5500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +4500, which is the 37th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +4500, Texas A&M has been given a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.

