How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are welcoming in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) for a contest between SEC rivals at Reed Arena, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games Texas A&M shoots better than 40.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Aggies are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 215th.
- The Aggies score 76.2 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69 the Tigers give up.
- Texas A&M has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 69 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas A&M was worse in home games last season, scoring 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Aggies played better in home games last year, giving up 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip away from home.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|L 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 79-52
|Reed Arena
|12/30/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 79-54
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|LSU
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/13/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Reed Arena
