The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are welcoming in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) for a contest between SEC rivals at Reed Arena, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Texas A&M shoots better than 40.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Aggies are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 215th.

The Aggies score 76.2 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69 the Tigers give up.

Texas A&M has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 69 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas A&M was worse in home games last season, scoring 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.

Defensively the Aggies played better in home games last year, giving up 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip away from home.

