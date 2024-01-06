The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are welcoming in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) for a contest between SEC rivals at Reed Arena, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • In games Texas A&M shoots better than 40.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Aggies are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 215th.
  • The Aggies score 76.2 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69 the Tigers give up.
  • Texas A&M has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 69 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas A&M was worse in home games last season, scoring 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Aggies played better in home games last year, giving up 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 away from home.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip away from home.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Houston L 70-66 Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Houston Christian W 79-52 Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Prairie View A&M W 79-54 Reed Arena
1/6/2024 LSU - Reed Arena
1/9/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
1/13/2024 Kentucky - Reed Arena

